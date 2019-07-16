DXY technical analysis: DXY gathering strength and approaching July’s highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY makes a big leap trading above 97.30 this Tuesday.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 97.55 and 97.80. 

 

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend just above its main simple moving average (DSMA). 

DXY 4-hour chart

The market is approaching July’s highs near 97.55 as th emarket is trading above its main SMAs. A break above 97.55 can lead to 97.80 to the upside.


DXY 30-minute chart

The 50 SMA crossed above the 200 SMA which can be considered as bullish. Immediate support is seen at the 97.30 and 97.15 levels. 


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.38
Today Daily Change 0.43
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 96.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.79
Daily SMA50 97.22
Daily SMA100 97.15
Daily SMA200 96.79
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.97
Previous Daily Low 96.75
Previous Weekly High 97.59
Previous Weekly Low 96.79
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.25

 

 

