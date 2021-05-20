DXY stays depressed, challenges 90.00 amidst risk-on mood

- DXY keeps the offered tone unchanged around 90.00.
- US 10-year yields appear side-lined around 1.65%.
- US Initial Claims rose by 444K during last week.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), keeps the bearish note intact around the 90.00 mark in the second half of the week.
US Dollar Index loses momentum post-Fed
The index fades part of Wednesday’s strong advance and returns to the 90.00 neighbourhood amidst the resurgence of the buying pressure in the risk-associated universe and the inconclusive performance around US yields.
Indeed, yields of the US 10-year reference move within a consolidative range around 1.65%, coming under some downside pressure after Wednesday’s tops near 1.70% soon after the release of the FOMC Minutes.
In the US data space, Initial Claims rose by 444K from a week earlier, bettering expectations. On the not so bright side, the Philly Fed manufacturing gauge came in below forecasts at 31.5 for the current month, also easing from the April’s 50.2 print.
What to look for around USD
The index has so far met strong support in the 89.70 region, although the Fed-led recovery seems to have met initial resistance in the low-90.00s for the time being. Looking at the broader scenario, the negative stance on the currency seems to prevail among market participants. This view has been exacerbated following April’s Payrolls, hurting at the same time the sentiment surrounding the imminent full re-opening of the US economy, which is in turn sustained by the unabated strength in domestic fundamentals, the solid vaccine rollout and once again the resurgence of taper talk in the wake of the latest FOMC Minutes.
Key events in the US this week: Flash Manufacturing PMI, Existing Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $4 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.20% at 89.99 and faces the next support at 89.68 (monthly low May 19) followed by 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 90.90 (weekly high May 11) would open the door to 91.07 (100-day SMA) and finally 91.43 (monthly high May 5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend recovery beyond 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 level, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims continued to improve, down to 444K in the week ended May 14.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy