Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research assessed the prospects for the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Key Quotes
“USD Index dropped sharply to a low of 98.27 in late March, rebounded quickly to 100.93 and then traded between these two levels for close to two months. USD Index cracked 98.27 last Friday (29 May) and the break was ‘confirmed’ when it closed below this level on Monday (01 Jun). The break of the solid support level is accompanied by a rapid pick-up in downward momentum and moving averages appear to have staged a ‘bearish crossover’. In other words, USD Index could continue to head lower from here.”
“The pace of any further USD Index decline could be relatively fast as the next support level of note is not until the rising trend-line on the weekly chart at 95.50 (level moving higher with time). That said, the current weakness is already entering oversold territory and for the next couple of months, the early March low of 94.65 is unlikely to come into picture. On the upside, the previous support at 98.27 is acting as a resistance now but the current negative outlook for USD Index is deemed as intact as long as the confluence of strong resistance levels at 99.30 is not taken out.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB adds €600 billion in QE, EUR/USD picks up
The ECB has boosted its emergency bond-buying scheme and added €600 billion, supporting the recovery from coronavirus. EUR/USD advances just modestly ahead of Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.
Cryptocurrencies: Crossroads in the war for dominance
Ethereum consolidates the 10% market share, looking forward to breaching the 10.25% level. The sentiment level shoots up again and clearly shows the two-way moment in the crypto market. Ripple is refusing to join the bullish party and remains anchored at the $0.20 level.
Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.