DXY making new 14 year highs, up 0.31% after pull back from 103.82

The US dollar has been under demand on the back of full markets backing the bid as they return from holidays.

Investors are expecting a strong case for the bid this year under Trump's administration while the Fed expect to battle with higher inflation and have pledge to hike rates over the course of the year.

James Knightley, Senior Economist at ING Bank noted that the US ISM manufacturing index has added to optimism on growth in the US.

ISM adds case for strong dollar Q1 2017 - ING

The DXY, the dollar measured against a basket of major currencies, has rallied through technical levels in recent weeks and today, the greenback has extended these gains on the back of stronger-than-expected manufacturing data and was driven by the market to the highest level in more than 14 years.

Dollar Index Spot is currently up 0.32 (0.31%) at time of writing, trading at 102.73 73 / 73 after an Opening price of 102.90 vrs a high of 103.82 and a low of 102.60.

What is the outlook for the dollar in 2017?