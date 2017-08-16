DXY extends the downside post FOMC minutes

DXY extends the downside post FOMC minutesBy Ross J Burland
DXY has continued its decline after a non favourable set of FOMC minutes where the focus from markets was on inflation.
The Fed is clearly concerned about the low inflation which it now describes as 'below 2%' (previously 'somewhat below 2%') and in that respect, many saw sub 2% inflation for longer than expected while the Fed is split on assessment if inflation expectations well anchored.
FOMC Minutes: Policymakers agreed a fall in longer-term inflation expectations would be undesirable
- Official saw inflation pick up over next couple of years.
- Several said inflation risk could be to the downside
- Many saw sub 2% inflation for longer than expected.
- Many expected B/S to only modestly tighten policy
- Fiscal policy uncertainly damping investment
- Rising stock prices has eased financial conditions
- A fall in longer term inflation expectations would be undesirable.
- Many Fed officials swa weak inflation due to idiosyncratic factors
- Some officials concerned by weak inflation, argue for patience
- Fed split on assessment if inflation expectations well anchored
DXY and US 10-years yield levels
Having opened at 93.814, the day's range has been between 93.485 - 94.145 vrs the previous close of 93.853 and within the 52WK range of between 92.548 - 103.820 with a YTD return -8.52%. The US ten years also dropped and currently trade at 2.2290% within a range of 2.2185% - 2.2834% vrs a previous close of 2.2728% and within a 52WK range of 1.5135 - 2.6394 and a YTD return of -8.88%.
