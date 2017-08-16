DXY extends the downside post FOMC minutes

DXY has continued its decline after a non favourable set of FOMC minutes where the focus from markets was on inflation.

The Fed is clearly concerned about the low inflation which it now describes as 'below 2%' (previously 'somewhat below 2%') and in that respect, many saw sub 2% inflation for longer than expected while the Fed is split on assessment if inflation expectations well anchored.

FOMC Minutes: Policymakers agreed a fall in longer-term inflation expectations would be undesirable

FOMC meeting minutes

Official saw inflation pick up over next couple of years.

Several said inflation risk could be to the downside

Many saw sub 2% inflation for longer than expected.

Many expected B/S to only modestly tighten policy

Fiscal policy uncertainly damping investment

Rising stock prices has eased financial conditions

A fall in longer term inflation expectations would be undesirable.

Many Fed officials swa weak inflation due to idiosyncratic factors

Some officials concerned by weak inflation, argue for patience

Fed split on assessment if inflation expectations well anchored

DXY and US 10-years yield levels

Having opened at 93.814, the day's range has been between 93.485 - 94.145 vrs the previous close of 93.853 and within the 52WK range of between 92.548 - 103.820 with a YTD return -8.52%. The US ten years also dropped and currently trade at 2.2290% within a range of 2.2185% - 2.2834% vrs a previous close of 2.2728% and within a 52WK range of 1.5135 - 2.6394 and a YTD return of -8.88%.