US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

  • DXY navigates within a tight range in the low-90.00s.
  • Further south of 90.00 emerges the YTD low at 89.20.

DXY clings  to daily gains in the 90.30 area at the beginning of the week.

The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.

That said, a breach of the 90.00 yardstick should not surprise anyone in the short-term horizon. Below this psychological level is located the 2021 lows around 89.20 ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.23, the negative view is expected to persist.

Today last price 90.31
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 90.23
 
Daily SMA20 90.12
Daily SMA50 90.76
Daily SMA100 92.08
Daily SMA200 94.29
 
Previous Daily High 90.31
Previous Daily Low 90.06
Previous Weekly High 90.95
Previous Weekly Low 90.05
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

