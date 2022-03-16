DWAC Stock Price: Digital World Acquisition rebounds as Nasdaq posts best session in a week

- NASDAQ: DWAC gained 6.95% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Truth Social founder Donald Trump is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
- UFC Fighter and noted Trump supporter, Jorge Masvidal, joins Truth Social.
NASDAQ: DWAC snapped out of its recent downtrend on Tuesday, as the broader markets rallied after a bearish start to the week. Shares of DWAC jumped by 6.95% and closed the trading session at $66.30. It was a welcome sight for shareholders who have seen the stock fall over 15% during the past week, as a rocky launch and next to no visible activity from Trump himself has led to some negative sentiment. All three major indices soared higher on Tuesday in a nice relief rally for investors. The Dow Jones added back 599 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose by 2.14% and 2.92% respectively during the session.
Former President Trump has been making headlines once again this week, but they haven’t been for the positive success of Truth Social. Last week, Trump revealed that he is likely planning to run for office again in 2024, which has been alleged as a violation of campaign finance law and is both spending and raising money for a campaign without actually announcing his candidacy. While it has been long expected that Trump will run for a second term in 2024, this has been the most outspoken he has been about the possibility since he lost the election in the fall of 2020.
DWAC stock forecast
At least one notable public figure has gained access to Truth Social as UFC fighter and long-time Trump supporter, Jorge Masvidal, has announced he is on the platform. The report comes as hundreds of thousands of users are still on a waitlist as Truth Social attempts to scale up its access capacity. While the UFC is popular, Masvidal’s presence hardly moves the needle and does not erase the app’s other issues.
