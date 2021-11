DWAC Stock Price: Digital world acquisition fades as Truth Social chatter dies down

All was quiet on the Truth Social front to close the week, but the rest of the meme sector stocks were all over the map. AMC (NYSE:AMC), Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN), and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) were all trading higher on Friday. Meanwhile, the recently hot GameStop (NYSE:GME) was below water, as was ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH). Meme stocks were out to a fast start in November earlier in the week, but have erased most of their gains over the past couple of sessions.

Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of the Duquesne Family Office investing firm gave a warning to investors at the recent Boston Investment Conference. Druckenmiller told the audience that meme stocks and cryptos are all massively overpriced and that every asset on the planet is inflated right now . The famed investors also warned last year that the Federal Reserve’s stimulus plans were also creating a stock market bubble. The Fed announced earlier this week that its tapering policies would begin later this month.

NASDAQ:DWAC seems to be running out of gas as the hot air balloon of a stock regresses from its outburst a few weeks ago. Shares of DWAC fell by 3.87% on Friday and closed out the trading week at $56.56. The stock saw a massive decrease in trading volume during the session, as only 3 million shares of the SPAC stock changed hands compared to the recent daily average of over 33 million. The move lower for DWAC came despite the broader markets powering higher once again mostly off of the strength of the October jobs report. The Dow Jones gained 203 basis points, while the S&P 500 advanced for the seventh consecutive trading day.

