DWAC Stock Price: Digital World Acquisition closes higher after early week selloff

NASDAQ:DWAC managed to close higher on Friday, although the SPAC stock still lost more than 25% during the week. Shares of DWAC edged higher by 1.54% and closed the trading week at $71.37. It was yet another red day on Wall Street as all three major indices closed lower for the second straight session. The Dow Jones had its fifth straight losing week after dropping a further 229 basis points on Friday. The S&P 500 fell by 1.30%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ tumbled by 2.18%, closing the week 3.6% lower than when it started.

As former President Trump has been rumored to gear up for another run at the Presidency in the US come 2024, many have wondered if the campaign will use Truth Social as its main source of information. Given how much the platform has struggled to gain relevance, it doesn’t seem like the best choice for an official campaign site. Trump himself has barely used the app, and with how difficult new members have had signing up for the site, it remains to be seen if Truth Social will be able to maintain its online presence until the next presidential election.

In another effort to block itself off from the rest of the world, Russia has blocked Instagram after its parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has allowed content that calls for violence against Russian soldiers. Facebook and Instagram had already blocked several Russian State media accounts from posting on the platform, but the country-wide block of Instagram has now further isolated Russian citizens from the global media.