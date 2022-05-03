- NASDAQ: DWAC fell by 8.55% during Monday’s trading session.
- A major update to Truth Social is coming by the end of the month.
- Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter continues to weigh on DWAC.
NASDAQ: DWAC started the month of May off on the back foot despite surging during last week’s market weakness. On Monday, shares of DWAC tumbled by 8.55% and closed the first trading session of May at $47.91. The pre-SPAC merger soared last week after former President Trump re-emerged on the platform. Including Monday’s decline, the stock is still up by more than 30% over the past five sessions. US stocks rebounded to kick off the new month as all three major indices bounced higher into the closing bell. The Dow Jones gained 84 basis points, the NASDAQ added 1.63%, while the S&P 500 bounced higher by 0.57% after hitting a year to date low price during intraday trading.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Truth Social has announced that the platform will finally receive web browser integration by the end of May. So far the app is only available on the iOS app store for Apple iPhone users, which has been a source of frustration for Android users who wish to join the platform. As of the end of April, Truth Social had seen a resurgence to the top of the free App downloads on the App Store, likely coinciding with Trump’s long-awaited post of his return.
DWAC stock price
Elon Musk’s recently announced acquisition of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) might be still weighing on DWAC’s stock performance. Twitter’s stock is valued at $54.20 according to Musk’s acquisition bid, but shares are still trading at $49.14. The domino effect of the deal has also seen shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) lag as well. On Monday, Twitter stock was up by 0.24% while Tesla rallied by 3.70%.
