Elon Musk’s recently announced acquisition of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) might be still weighing on DWAC’s stock performance . Twitter’s stock is valued at $54.20 according to Musk’s acquisition bid, but shares are still trading at $49.14. The domino effect of the deal has also seen shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) lag as well. On Monday, Twitter stock was up by 0.24% while Tesla rallied by 3.70%.

Truth Social has announced that the platform will finally receive web browser integration by the end of May. So far the app is only available on the iOS app store for Apple iPhone users, which has been a source of frustration for Android users who wish to join the platform. As of the end of April, Truth Social had seen a resurgence to the top of the free App downloads on the App Store, likely coinciding with Trump’s long-awaited post of his return.

NASDAQ: DWAC started the month of May off on the back foot despite surging during last week’s market weakness. On Monday, shares of DWAC tumbled by 8.55% and closed the first trading session of May at $47.91 . The pre-SPAC merger soared last week after former President Trump re-emerged on the platform. Including Monday’s decline, the stock is still up by more than 30% over the past five sessions. US stocks rebounded to kick off the new month as all three major indices bounced higher into the closing bell. The Dow Jones gained 84 basis points, the NASDAQ added 1.63%, while the S&P 500 bounced higher by 0.57% after hitting a year to date low price during intraday trading.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.