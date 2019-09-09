Dutch Foreign TradeMin Kaag: Dutch might prefer 'no-deal' Brexit to further delay

In an interview with a Dutch daily, Het Financieele Dagblad, the Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag raised further doubt on PM Johnson’s claim he is seeking a new deal with the European Union (EU).

Key Quotes:

“There comes a point where the certainty of being worse off can be better than ongoing uncertainty without any new prospect.”

“We need a good reason for further delay. It is hard to say what that would be. So far, the Brits have not presented an alternative to the Brexit deal that is already on the table.”

The buying interest around the pound remains undeterred by the above comments, as GBP/USD hovers around 1.2350 region, having posted six-week highs at 1.2362 following an unexpected expansion in the UK economy.