Dutch Elections: Exit the Nexit - Natixis

Sylvain Broyer, Research Analyst at Natixis, explains that recently, the Dutch voted for a new House of representatives and put clearly the center-right (VVD) party from the current Prime Minister as number one far ahead of the PVV, the extreme-right Europhobe party from Geert Wilders.

Key Quotes

“The most likely scenario now is that the government party VVD will keep the upper hand in a centrist coalition with CDA and the D66.”

“The coalition would however require the political support from a small party to ensure a comfortable majority in Parliament. The growing party, Groen Links (left-wing environmentalists) which won 16 seats could provide this support to a coalition.”

“Exit the Nexit: For the time being, a referendum on the EU membership is not an issue anymore. The main consequence for Europe on the short term of the Dutch elections could be seeing Mr. Dijsselbloem to step down as Head of the Eurogroup.”