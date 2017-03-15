Dutch election: PM Rutte’s VVD clear leader, in the lead to form new cabinet

Dutch election: PM Rutte’s VVD clear leader, in the lead to form new cabinetBy Ivan Delgado
As reported by Reuters, Dutch PM Rutte's VVD party is clearly the leader in the Dutch election and will take the lead to form a new cabinet as votes continue being counted.
The Economics Team at ABN AMRO shared the main highlgiths (based on exit polls only):
- The Greens with their young popular leader Jesse Klaver biggest winner and obvious candidate for new government
- Christian Democrats (CDA) and left-wing liberal of D66 also in winning mood with plusses of six and seven seats
- Eurosceptic Wilders’ PVV gains 5 seats, considerably less than polls had suggested earlier. The PVV remains the second largest party.
- Devastating loss for labour party PvdA
- Heart of new cabinet likely to be formed by VVD, CDA, D66
- Most likely is that the Greens as biggest winner by seat changes will be the first option to join the government as fourth party
- A referendum about a ‘Nexit’ can be ruled out during the life of the new government. The result of the election is a clear pro-Europe choice