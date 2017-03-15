Dutch election: Geert Wilders vs. Mark Rutte

Latest updates on Dutch election (via Daily Express, UK)

Turnout in some polling stations hits 100%, e.g. Campus Wageningen University

Turnout today to surpass 80%, maybe even 85% (2012: 74.6%). Media reports some station have run out of ballots

Mr. Rutte has said that the “wrong sort of populism” will win the day if Mr. Wilders triumph's in today's election in the Netherland

"Up to 13 million people in the Netherlands are voting in today's Dutch election seen as a face-off between Geert Wilders and the current Prime Minister Mark Rutte."

"Mr. Wilders, the leader of the anti-Islamist Party for Freedom (PVV), is taking on Mr. Rutte, from the Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), in the knife-edge election race."