Dutch Election: Focus on how the PVV of Geert Wilders will fare – RBC CM

The Netherlands today kicks off a busy electoral period in Europe and in view of the analysts at RBC Capital Markets, the focus will be on how the populist-right wing People’s Freedom Party (PVV) of Geert Wilders will fare for pointers to the strength of populist movements elsewhere in Europe ahead of upcoming polls in France, Germany and (possibly) Italy.

Key Quotes

“Opinion polls suggest that the PVV and the VVD party of incumbent centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte are vying to emerge as the largest party in parliament. While convention dictates that the party that wins the popular vote enjoys first attempt at forming a government, most of the other main Dutch parties have ruled out co-operating with the PVV which makes it difficult for them to lead the next Dutch government even if it is the largest party after the election.”

“Whatever the outcome, with 5 parties likely to be needed to form a government, a period of prolonged talks on government formation, lasting months rather than weeks, looks the most likely outcome.”