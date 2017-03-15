Dutch election: Exit poll results show Labor Party is headed for its worst result

Dutch election: Exit poll results show Labor Party is headed for its worst resultBy Eren ŞENGEZER
As the first full exit poll comes out it's looking like at least four parties will be needed for a majority government. To represent the majority of the Dutch parliament's 150 seats, a coalition with a total of 76 seats is required.
Here are the unofficial results:
- Liberal Party gets 31 seats
- Labor Party gets 9 seats
- Christian Union gets 6 seats
- Christian Democrats get 19 seats
- Democrats D66 get 19 seats
- Greens Party gets 16 seats
- Socialist Party gets 14 seats