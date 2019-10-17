DUP's Wilson: Will encourage others in parliament to oppose PM Johnson's deal

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson on Thursday said that he will be encouraging other lawmakers in parliament to vote against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the DUP in a published statement formally rejected the proposed Brexit deal. "Following confirmation from the Prime Minister that he believes he has secured a "great new deal with the European Union the Democratic Unionist Party will be unable to support these proposals in parliament," the statement read.
The GBP/USD pair inched lower on these comments and was last up 0.12% on the day at 1.2845.
