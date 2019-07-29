DUP’s Wilson: UK’s current no deal plan of not imposing tariffs on Ire-to-NI trade is ‘foolish’ & should be revisited

In an interview with BBC, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said that the “UK government’s current no-deal plan of not imposing tariffs on Ire-to-NI trade is ‘foolish’ & should be revisited”.

Meanwhile, Irish Agricultural Minister Michael Creed said that there is no change on stance towards Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Additional Comments:

Does not believe that the UK is deliberately snubbing Ireland. Need less "megaphone diplomacy" and more discussions. Expects engagement between the UK PM and Irish PM at earliest possible stage.

The pound continues to weigh the no-deal Brexit negotiations, keeping GBP/USD in multi-month lows near 1.2340 region.