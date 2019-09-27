DUP's Foster: Will give every assistance to PM Johnson in trying to secure a deal

Arlene Foster, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to secure a deal and added that they will give every assistance in trying to secure a Brexit deal.

"My party wants the referendum result respected and implemented through a sensible exit," Foster said. "We want an agreement that works for Northern Ireland and for the Republic of Ireland."

The British pound paid little to no mind to these remarks and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2324, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.