DUP's Foster: There is possibility of a sensible deal on the Irish border

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Foster is on the wires now, noting that there is a possibility of a sensible deal on the Irish border.

"Johnson says backstop is dead so we need to find a new way forward," Foster said. "There are ways to deal with border issue; Dublin must dial down the rhetoric."

These comments seem to be providing a modest boost to the GBP/USD pair, which was last seen up 0.2% on the day at 1.2173.