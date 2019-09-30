DUP’s Foster: Ready to support UK PM Johnson's Brexit push

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said, at an event at the Conservative Party’s annual conference, that she supported British PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit push.

Key Quotes:

“No one wants to have huge infrastructure at the border ... There has to be a willingness to be flexible, to be creative, while recognizing the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.”

“In relation to customs ... we are very, very clear - we have to leave on the same terms as the rest of the United Kingdom. We cannot have an internal customs border within the United Kingdom.”

“I think what some people don’t understand about the Democratic Unionist Party is that when we have set out our position, that is our position.”

“How can we possibly be in the EU customs union and also be in the UK?”

