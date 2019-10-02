DUP's Foster: If EU rejects UK's offer, we will be entering realms of no-deal

Arlene Foster, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), crossed the wires in the last minutes said that they will be entering realms of no-deal if the European Union were to reject the 'sensible and balanced deal' from the United Kingdom but added that further progress was being made, as reported by Reuters.

The British pound paid little to no mind to these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2268, losing 0.28% on a daily basis.