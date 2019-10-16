DUP's Foster: EU sources are talking nonsense, discussions continue

Commenting on the latest reports claiming that the European Union (EU) sources said the main stumbling block to a Brexit deal had been removed with the Democratic Unionist Party accepting the latest proposals on consent, "EU sources are talking nonsense, discussions continue," Arlene Foster, Leader of the DUP, said. "There needs to be a sensible deal which unionists and nationalists can support."

The GBP/USD pair, which spiked to a daily high of 1.2840, reversed its direction on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2785, virtually unchanged on a daily basis.