DUP's Foster: British PM confirmed rejection of Northern Ireland-only backstop in meeting

Summarising her meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, "the Prime Minister confirmed his rejection of the Northern Ireland only backstop and his commitment to securing a deal which works for the entire United Kingdom as well as our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland,” Arlene Foster, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said in a statement.

"A sensible deal, between the United Kingdom and European Union which respects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom, is the best way forward for everyone," Foster noted.

"We were encouraged by the tone and language in Dublin on Monday."

The British pound largely ignored these remarks and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2355, adding 0.07% on a daily basis.