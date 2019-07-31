DUP’s Donaldson: UK PM Johnson is absolutely prepared to go through with a no deal Brexit

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, saying that UK PM Johnson is absolutely prepared to go through with a no deal Brexit.

Earlier today, Reuters reports comments from Donaldson following his overnight meeting with PM Johnson, where he said that the prospect of a no-deal Brexit is significant.

The GBP/USD pair keeps its recent recovery mode intact near 1.2165 region. But the overall sentiment remains weighed by mounting no-deal Brexit fears.