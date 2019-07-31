DUP’s Donaldson: The deal on the table is clearly unacceptable

Reuters reports the comments from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson delivered after speaking to the UK PM Johnson on Tuesday night.

Key Quotes:

The deal on the table is clearly unacceptable The problem with the withdrawal agreement is the backstop We want a more flexible approach from the EU Johnson is right to take a tough line The prospect of a no-deal Brexit is significant.

The above comments aggravate mounting fears of a no-deal Brexit that continue to be GBP-negative, as the Cable attempts gains near 1.2165 region ahead of the London open.