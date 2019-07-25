Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmaker Donaldson was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, commenting on the Brexit matter.

Key Headlines:

Threat of no-deal is Britain’s strongest lever in EU negotiations.

Party clear that it wants to Britain to leave with a deal.

The risks of a no-deal Brexit, likely to be delivered under Johnson’s leadership, continue to remain a weight on the pound. So far this Thursday, the Cable trades listless near 1.2470 region, awaiting fresh Brexit updates from the BoJo’s cabinet.