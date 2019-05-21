DUP's Dodds: Fatal flaws remain in PM May's new Brexit deal

According to Reuters, commenting on the British Prime Minister Theresa May's new Brexit deal, which was presented by the PM in a speech earlier today, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds said that although they are willing to await the publication of the text of the Brexit bill, it was clear that fatal flaws of the draft treaty remained unchanged.

"Many of the proposals on the backstop serve as an attempt through domestic law to mitigate a bad deal whereas the focus should be on getting a better deal," Dodds added in the statement.