DUP: UK PM Johnson's offer is basis for EU to continue engagement with UK

Assessing British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals to the European Union (EU), Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said that PM Johnson's offer was a basis for the EU to continue the engagement with the United Kingdom (UK).

"PM Johnson's offer does not endanger UK internal market," the DUP said. "Proposals protect the integrity of institutions created by the Belfast agreement."

The GBP/USD pair ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2283, losing 0.15% on the day.