DUP Sources: Happy with the reports of new UK plan - BBC

BBC News quotes some sources from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), as saying that they are happy with the reports of UK PM Johnson’s new Brexit plan.

Earlier today, “the Guardian also reports that the DUP sources have confirmed that the party is largely “content” with the proposals, which are believed to still include a lot of elements the backstop – a major concession for the party”, as cited by FXStreet’s Analyst Ross J Burland.

The Cable remains heavily offered and looks to test 1.2200 ahead of the UK PM Johnson’s speech at 1100 GMT. The pound faces a double whammy amid poor UK Construction PMI data and growing Brexit anxiety.