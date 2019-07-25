DUP Leader Foster calls for 'fresh start' in search for a sensible deal - Reuters

In an interview with Belfast Telegraph on Thursday, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster noted that Boris Johnson’s appointment as the new UK PM was a “fresh start” and called on London, Brussels and Dublin to renew efforts for a “sensible deal”, Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

“The Brexit negotiations have dominated our politics for three years. We need to respect the referendum result. The democratic decision has been made.”

“Whether in London or Brussels or indeed Dublin, now is the time to work for a sensible deal. The intransigence of the last three years must be left behind or else we are destined for a WTO exit in October.”

GBP/USD trades around a flat line near 1.2475 region so far this Thursday, unperturbed by the incoming headlines around the UK politics, in the face of the new leadership under Boris Johnson and looming no-deal Brexit risks.