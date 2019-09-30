Draghi’s speech: Most of Eurozone's risks are outside the zone: Brexit, trade disputes, geo-political tensions

The Financial Times (FT) is out with the latest comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi, with the key headlines found below.

Inflation expectations are going down everywhere.

Most of Eurozone's risks are outside the zone: Brexit, trade disputes, geopolitical tensions. And trade disputes.

Mentioned maintaining the extraordinary stimulus and this may have to last a long time if there is no support from fiscal policy.

Monetary policy can do its job, but in the absence of a stabilization capacity it will only do it more slowly and with more side effects.

We are symmetric about pursuing our objective, to keep inflation above our target as much below it.

Have worked hand in hand with BOE addressing all the possible contingencies regarding Brexit for three years, but of course risks remain given the broad-ranging nature of the event.

Nominal wages are now growing at an annual rate of 2.3 per cent for the euro area and more in certain core countries. This sooner or later will translate itself into higher inflation.

On hard Brexit, if you compare the likelihood of hard Brexit today with what it was four months ago, one has to admit it has gone up.

OMT is watertight.

Ms. Lagarde and the ECB are very well equipped for the next eight years.