Draghi will not deliver fresh policy message at Jackson Hole - UOB

Considering the 2017 Economic Symposium, "Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy," that will take place Aug. 24-26, 2017,. (The program will be available at 6 p.m., MT, Aug. 24, 2017), analysts at UOB Group noted that Reuters report cited that ECB President Draghi will not deliver fresh policy message.

Key Quotes:

"A Reuters report cited that ECB President Draghi will not deliver fresh policy message at Jackson Hole, preferring to hold off the debate until autumn. His speech will instead focus on the conference theme of fostering a dynamic global economy."