Draghi speech: With fiscal policy, monetary policy will reach goals sooner

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Political pressure on the ECB is much less than in other countries."

"The monetary policy will continue to do its job."

"With fiscal policy, monetary policy will reach goals sooner."

"If want to see higher rates sooner, we need fiscal action."