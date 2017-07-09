Draghi speech: We don't see negative effects of QE

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

There are obvious side effects to negative interest rates but they are vastly offset by the positive effects on growth

We don't see negative effects of QE

Views on governing council differed on FX rate change

Key notes:

EUR/USD through 1.2000 on Draghi’s presser

The sentiment around the single currency remains positive so far today, with EUR/USD testing daily highs above 1.2000 the figure.

EUR/JPY hits fresh weekly highs, around 131.00 handle on Draghi’s comments

The EUR/JPY cross reversed a knee-jerk dip below the key 130.00 psychological mark and surged to fresh weekly tops, closer to the 131.00 handle.

ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.