Draghi speech: Underlying inflation ticked up but subdued

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, continues to make comments on the monetary policy, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Underlying inflation ticked up but subdued

Very substantial degree of stimulus still needed

This autumn will decide on calibration of policy beyond this year

App path will take into account inflation, financial conditions

Key notes:

EUR/USD eases from tops on steady ECB, near 1.1980

The single currency stays within range after the European Central Bank left its monetary policy intact at today’s meeting, with EUR/USDaround the 1.1970/80 band.

EUR/JPY unfazed around 130.40 post-ECB

The EUR/JPY cross trimmed some of its early gains and retreated back below mid-130.00s post ECB announcement.

ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.