Draghi speech: Symmetry means there is no 2% cap

Following the European Central Bank's expected decision to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 0%, Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"If medium-term inflation outlook falls short of aim Governing Council determined to act."

"Committment to symmetry new in ECB's language."

"Had a broad discussion. People had different nuances about different parts of the package."

"There isn't any change in inflation aim."

"We had a discussion about symmetry. Symmetry means there is no 2% cap."

"There was a discussion on whether we should move to a different objective."

"We don't like the current inflation so no question about accepting lower inflation as seen today."

