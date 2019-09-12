Draghi speech: Projections see further downgrade of inflation outlook

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to lower its rate on the deposit facility by -10 basis points to -0.5% and start a monthly open-ended asset purchases of €20 billion, Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is delivering his remarks on the considerations underlying these decisions at with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"We conducted a thorough assessment."

"Need for highly accommodative stance continues."

"We stand ready to adjust all instruments."

"Incoming data since July meeting indicates more protracted weakness."

"We see the persistence of downside risks."

"Projections see further downgrade of the inflation outlook."

"Incoming data point to moderate but positive growth in Q3."

