Draghi speech: Overal assessment of negative rates clearly positive

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Overal assessment of negative rates clearly positive."

"Today's proposal was approved with unanimity."

"The main risk is the downturn in the economy."

"Lagarde didn't take part in discussions."

"Governing council felt its aim of cementing accommodation was achieved."