Draghi speech: Not "at all" accepting the current inflation rates

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press with key quotes found below.
- Not correct to say ECB guidance tilted to rate hikes.
- Policy space is there.
- We are not at all accepting the current inflation rates.
EUR/USD approaches 1.1300 on ECB event.
The single currency us now accelerating its daily correction higher and is pushing EUR/USD back to the vicinity of 1.1300 the figure, flirting with 2-month tops.
EUR/GBP reverses a dip to multi-day lows, back above mid-0.8800s post-ECB.
The EUR/GBP cross quickly reversed a dip to fresh session tops and rallied around 25-30 pips after the latest ECB monetary policy update.
About Mario Draghi
The European Central Bank's president Mario Draghi was born in 1947 in Rome, Italy. Graduated of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Draghi became the president of the European Central Bank in 2011. As part of his job in the Governing Council he gives press conferences in the back of how the ECB observes the current European economy. President's comments may determine positive or negative the Euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, if he shows a hawkish outlook, that is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a dovish is seen as negative (or bearish).
EUR/USD keeps retreating to mids-1.12
After peaking at 1.1308, the pair is on retreat mode, having trimmed ECB-related gains. Mixed message from policymakers as the ECB set a high rate on the new funding scheme (TLTRO) but pushed back on the guidance for raising rates.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY drops to session low, challenges 108.00 handle on softer US data
The incoming trade-related headlines benefitted the safe-haven JPY. The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets. A sustained break below the 108.00 mark needed to confirm further slide.
Wall Street opens virtually unchanged on Thursday
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day flat on Thursday as investors are staying on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst, be it headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict or remarks from Fedpolicymakers on the interest rate outlook.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back above $1335 level
Gold built on its steady intraday climb and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1335 level. The incoming trade-related headlines underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.