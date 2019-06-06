Draghi speech: Not "at all" accepting the current inflation rates

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press with key quotes found below.

Not correct to say ECB guidance tilted to rate hikes.

Policy space is there.

We are not at all accepting the current inflation rates.

EUR/USD approaches 1.1300 on ECB event.

The single currency us now accelerating its daily correction higher and is pushing EUR/USD back to the vicinity of 1.1300 the figure, flirting with 2-month tops.

EUR/GBP reverses a dip to multi-day lows, back above mid-0.8800s post-ECB.

The EUR/GBP cross quickly reversed a dip to fresh session tops and rallied around 25-30 pips after the latest ECB monetary policy update.

About Mario Draghi

The European Central Bank's president Mario Draghi was born in 1947 in Rome, Italy. Graduated of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Draghi became the president of the European Central Bank in 2011. As part of his job in the Governing Council he gives press conferences in the back of how the ECB observes the current European economy. President's comments may determine positive or negative the Euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, if he shows a hawkish outlook, that is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a dovish is seen as negative (or bearish).