Draghi speech: No personal preference on QE decision

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

No personal preference on QE decision

Did not discuss scarcity

We've given evidence we're able with scarcity issue

Confident that when decision comes, will be able to exploit app flexibility

Key notes:

EUR/USD through 1.2000 on Draghi’s presser

The sentiment around the single currency remains positive so far today, with EUR/USD testing daily highs above 1.2000 the figure.

EUR/GBP hits two-week lows and quickly recovers to fresh session tops

As the ECB presser got underway, the EUR/GBP cross refreshed two-week lows but quickly rebounded back to hits fresh session high level near the 0.9175-80 region.

ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.