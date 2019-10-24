Draghi speech: Incoming data indicates more protracted weakness, prominent downside risks

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Governing council sees need for highly accommodative policy for a prolonged time."

"ECB is ready to adjust all instruments."

"Incoming data indicates more protracted weakness, prominent downside risks, muted inflationary pressures."

"Robust employment growth, increasing wages continue to underpin the economy."

"Incoming economic data points to moderate but positive growth in the second half."

"Slowdown reflects weak trade, global uncertainty affecting euro area manufacturing."