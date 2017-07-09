Draghi speech: Governing Council discussed growth, exchange rate & inflation

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Governing council discusses growth, exchange rate & inflation

Growth is robust, broad based

Inflation will eventually hit target

Patience is needed

There was certain, broad dissatisfaction with inflation

Key notes:

EUR/GBP hits two-week lows and quickly recovers to fresh session tops

As the ECB presser got underway, the EUR/GBP cross refreshed two-week lows but quickly rebounded back to hits fresh session high level near the 0.9175-80 region.

EUR/JPY unfazed around 130.40 post-ECB

The EUR/JPY cross trimmed some of its early gains and retreated back below mid-130.00s post ECB announcement.

ECB's press conference

