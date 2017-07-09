Draghi speech: FX appreciation caused CPI projection cut

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, continues to make comments on the monetary policy, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Decline to reflect base effect, energy prices

Yet to see convincing pick up in underlying inflation

Underlying inflation expected to rise gradually over medium term

FX appreciation caused CPI projection cut

ECB Projections:

2017 growth 2.2% vs +1.9% previously

2018 growth unchanged at 1.8%

2019 growth unchanged at 1.7%

Inflation:

2017 inflation unchanged at 1.5%

2017 inflation unchanged at 1.5% 2018 inflation 1.2% vs 1.3% prior

2019 inflation 1.5% vs 1.6% prior

Key notes:

EUR/USD eases from tops on steady ECB, near 1.1980

The single currency stays within range after the European Central Bank left its monetary policy intact at today’s meeting, with EUR/USDaround the 1.1970/80 band.

EUR/JPY unfazed around 130.40 post-ECB

The EUR/JPY cross trimmed some of its early gains and retreated back below mid-130.00s post ECB announcement.

ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.