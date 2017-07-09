Draghi speech: FX appreciation caused CPI projection cut

Draghi speech: FX appreciation caused CPI projection cutBy Eren Sengezer
Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, continues to make comments on the monetary policy, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:
- Decline to reflect base effect, energy prices
- Yet to see convincing pick up in underlying inflation
- Underlying inflation expected to rise gradually over medium term
- FX appreciation caused CPI projection cut
ECB Projections:
- 2017 growth 2.2% vs +1.9% previously
- 2018 growth unchanged at 1.8%
- 2019 growth unchanged at 1.7%
Inflation:
- 2017 inflation unchanged at 1.5%
- 2018 inflation 1.2% vs 1.3% prior
- 2019 inflation 1.5% vs 1.6% prior
Key notes:
EUR/USD eases from tops on steady ECB, near 1.1980
The single currency stays within range after the European Central Bank left its monetary policy intact at today’s meeting, with EUR/USDaround the 1.1970/80 band.
EUR/JPY unfazed around 130.40 post-ECB
The EUR/JPY cross trimmed some of its early gains and retreated back below mid-130.00s post ECB announcement.
ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
