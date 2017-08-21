Draghi expected to talk down EUR – Danske Bank

Draghi expected to talk down EUR – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Analyst Mathias Mogensen at Danske Bank sees ECB’s Draghi delivering a dovish message at this week’s appearances.
Key Quotes
“FX markets are likely to get a calm start to the week today with no major releases in the data calendar unless there are any sudden announcements from US President Trump”.
“The key events of the week will be ECB President Mario Draghi’s speeches on Wednesday in Germany and later in the week at the Jackson Hole symposium”.
“We look for Draghi to take a dovish stance on the outlook for ECB monetary policy, which could send EUR/USD to the low end of the current 1.15-1.20 trading range”.
