Draft UN resolution on North Korea sanctions - UOB

Draft UN resolution on North Korea sanctions - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB noted the draft UN resolution on North Korea.
Key Quotes:
"A draft UN resolution on North Korea seeks to impose an oil embargo, ban North Korean exports of textiles, prohibit the paying, hiring of North Korean laborers abroad."
"The proposal also calls for a freeze of assets of the government of North Korea, its leader Kim Jong Un, and that of Air Koryo."
