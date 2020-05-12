Dr. Fauci to warn about the risks if the US reopens too quickly – NY Times

The NY Times is out with a breaking news, citing that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, is likely to warn the Senate on Tuesday that if the US reopens too quickly, Americans will face “needless suffering and death.”

Dr. Fauci is due to testify before a Senate committee through video conferencing on Tuesday.

On Monday, while speaking to NBC Sports, he said that with "global travel, every single day, of literally hundreds of thousands of people coming into the United States every day from all over, there's no chance we're going to be virus-free.”

He added that there is no chance that this virus can be eradicated.

Market reaction

The haven demand for the greenback is on the rise amid renewed fears over the second wave of the virus emerging in China and South Korea. Further, Australia-China trade tensions also dent the appetite for risk assets.

The US dollar index trades better bid above 100.20 while the Asian stocks and S&P 500 futures flash red. USD/JPY slips further below 107.50 while AUD/USD licks wounds below 0.6450.