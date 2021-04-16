Dr. Fauci: J&J’s vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’

Commenting on a pause of Johnson & Johnson’s covid vaccine distribution, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he hopes the US regulators will make a quick decision to lift the halt and get that vaccine “back on track.”
Additional quotes
The pause was "an indication that the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration take safety very seriously. I hope they make the conclusion of this quickly, and get back on track.”
"And I believe they will."
"The concern is that the longer you draw it out, the more there will be concern about not only that vaccine but it might even have an impact on vaccine hesitancy in general.”
"If you have alternative vaccines, fine, but if you don't, you may need to say you know, it's a very, very small risk.”
"That will be a judgment call that will be made in the future."
Market implications
The S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, are little impressed by Dr. Fauci’s comments, losing 0.16% on the day to trade around 4,155.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping up at critical resistance
The daily chart is coinciding with a longer-term bearish outlook that opens risk to the downside having completed a significant correction of the prior bearish impulse. Bears can target a downside extension from the lower time frames.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.