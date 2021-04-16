Dr. Fauci: J&J’s vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’

Commenting on a pause of Johnson & Johnson’s covid vaccine distribution, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he hopes the US regulators will make a quick decision to lift the halt and get that vaccine “back on track.”

Additional quotes

The pause was "an indication that the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration take safety very seriously. I hope they make the conclusion of this quickly, and get back on track.”

"And I believe they will."

"The concern is that the longer you draw it out, the more there will be concern about not only that vaccine but it might even have an impact on vaccine hesitancy in general.”

"If you have alternative vaccines, fine, but if you don't, you may need to say you know, it's a very, very small risk.”

"That will be a judgment call that will be made in the future."

Market implications

The S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, are little impressed by Dr. Fauci’s comments, losing 0.16% on the day to trade around 4,155.