Dr. Fauci: Biden to issue directive on US' intent to join COVAX facility

President Joe Biden is likely to issue a directive on the US’ intent to join the COVAX facility, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the World Health Organization (WHO) executive board meeting on Thursday.
Additional quotes
“US will remain a member of the WHO.”
“US to cease drawdown of staff seconded to the WHO.”
“Intends to fulfill its financial obligations to the WHO.”
“Support scheme to bring drugs, vaccines, diagnostics to poor countries.”
US dollar under pressure
The US dollar index flirts with multi-day lows near 90.25, down 0.25% on the day. Global stocks cheer Biden-led stimulus optimism. The S&P 500 futures rise 0.13% to 3,850.
