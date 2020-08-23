DPP authorities must act to reduce risks of war – Global Times

While citing the recently increased rounds of the US airplanes off the South China Sea, Global Times says the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities should reduces the risk of war. The editorial piece gets extra attention ahead of Monday's military exercises by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the South China Sea and the Bohai Sea.

The situation in the Taiwan Straits and the South China Sea is getting increasingly tense. According to data from overseas media outlets, US military planes have flown to the South China Sea 67 times in a month. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started military exercises in the Yellow Sea on Saturday, following its just-concluded military drills in the Taiwan Straits.

The situation in the Taiwan Straits is the most delicate. In the South China Sea, the US is conducting unilateral military provocation, but China and other regional claimants have a clear attitude about the need to prevent military frictions.

But in the Taiwan Straits, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are making radical and active moves. Political and military issues are intertwined in the Straits, stimulating each other.

The current round of change in the status quo in the Taiwan Straits stems from Taiwan's regional leader Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP authorities' assuming power and their fundamental changes to Taiwan's cross-Straits policies. They shoulder the special responsibility for the ongoing tensions in the Straits.

Should a hot war break out, the DPP authorities will be bound to step down or even collapse. If the war turns into a comprehensive one, the DPP leaders who have committed heinous crimes will either be wiped out in the war or sent to the mainland and brought to justice.